9. MIRACLE IN MANITOBA
9. MIRACLE IN MANITOBA

Schwartz caps Blues' rally in 3-2 win over Jets 1 in Games 5

Jaden Schwartz scores the winning goal for the Blues in Game 5 against Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on April 18 at Winnipeg. Jacob Trouba stands between Schwartz and the goalie but couldn't defend the play. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

After winning twice in St. Louis to tie the series 2-2, Winnipeg was at home in Game 5, leading 2-0 midway through the second period when its potent power-play unit took the ice. . .for four minutes because a Robert Thomas high-sticking penalty drew blood from Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. It looked like the Blues were toast — for the game, and possibly the series.

But the Blues killed off the penalty, and tied the game with third-period goals by Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn. Jaden Schwartz, re-united with Schenn after some line-juggling by Craig Berube, scored with 15 seconds left, batting a Tyler Bozak pass from a foot or two above the ice past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for a 3-2 Blues win. Hellebuyck called it a "lucky pinball."

Biggest goal of your career Jaden?

“I’ve got to say yes,” Schwartz replied.

It was the first of 12 postseason goals for Schwartz.

