9. MIRACLE IN MANITOBA

After winning twice in St. Louis to tie the series 2-2, Winnipeg was at home in Game 5, leading 2-0 midway through the second period when its potent power-play unit took the ice. . .for four minutes because a Robert Thomas high-sticking penalty drew blood from Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. It looked like the Blues were toast — for the game, and possibly the series.
But the Blues killed off the penalty, and tied the game with third-period goals by Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn. Jaden Schwartz, re-united with Schenn after some line-juggling by Craig Berube, scored with 15 seconds left, batting a Tyler Bozak pass from a foot or two above the ice past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for a 3-2 Blues win. Hellebuyck called it a "lucky pinball."
Biggest goal of your career Jaden?
“I’ve got to say yes,” Schwartz replied.
It was the first of 12 postseason goals for Schwartz.
