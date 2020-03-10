A-10 TITLE OR BUST FOR BILLKENS?

QUESTION: How do you think the Billikens will handle the A-10 tournament? Like last year, they have to win it to go to the NCAA Tournament, right? Travis Ford made mention of the youth and lack of an immediate grasp of the win-or-go-home tournament vibe. I wonder whether you think that sensibility will come through?
BENFRED: For a team that has at times struggled to take care of business against a team it should beat, SLU's regular season was pretty refreshing.
The Billikens have a chance to pull this off. It's so hard in college basketball to beat the same team three times, and SLU has played Dayton close. Would a win against Dayton but a loss in the tournament championship game move SLU to bubble-in territory? Perhaps, but they can't rely on that.
Their mindset has to be tournament championship or bust. Take it out of the hands of the committee. Travis is always going to downplay his own teams in this setting, and it's smart, but there are enough key players who were a part of that run last year who know what it will take. Don't underestimate that.