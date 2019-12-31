8. A BASEBALL HOMECOMING

Not since then-Reds outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 500th home run in front of his dad during a game in St. Louis on Father’s Day of 2004 had Cardinals fans stood and cheered an opposing player for taking a Cardinals pitcher deep. And that stunning ovation did not compare to this one.
A late June series between the Angels and Cardinals that represented a long-awaited and emotional reunion between future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols and his former team encountered its most magical moment when Pujols smacked a seventh-inning pitch from Dakota Hudson 408 feet into the Angels bullpen for the 646th home run of his career.
The Cardinals legend who had been greeted with minutes-long standing ovations during his trips to the plate — signs of admiration that were encouraged by catcher Yadier Molina — blinked away tears in the visiting dugout before he accepted a curtain call that felt a lot like closure.