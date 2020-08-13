A BUBBLE FOR BASKETBALL?

QUESTION: All the attention right now is on football, but . . . what is the possibility that the college basketball season could get banged?
MATTER: If conferences are able to pull off football season, then there's hope that basketball can be played safely. You might see the start of the season pushed back. Remember, the Pac-12 pushed back all sports through the calendar year, so no basketball this fall for its teams.
There's talk of creating conference bubbles in college basketball to prevent virus spread. I'm not sure how that works with college athletes, but it might be the best solution for the teams.
NCAA VP of basketball Dan Gavitt just had an interesting Q&A with The Athletic, and it sure sounds like there'll be more centralized leadership within college hoops than what we're seeing in football. Hopefully basketball learns from the mistakes made the last few months when it comes to football.
