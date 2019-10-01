QUESTION: What Cubs potential managerial hire should scare the Cardinals?
BENFRED: I'd like to start with the one that shouldn't. I think Cardinals fans should root for David Ross (No. 3 above). Replacing Joe Maddon with a former player who has no managerial experience would be a win, strategy-wise, for Mike Shildt.
It's going to be hard for the Cubs to find a manager who was better for the Cubs specific to the Cards-Cubs rivalry then the one they just cut ties with. Maddon reset the tone of Cards-Cubs. He gave the Cubs their swagger. He rattled Matheny and beat him more times than not.
If Theo and Co. can lure Terry Francona, that would send some chills up the spines around here, but it sounds like the Cubs want to go a different direction to find a manager that is more of an extension of the front office.