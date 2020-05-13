A 'DISTANCING' GUIDELINE THAT BLUES MIGHT NOT ACCEPT

QUESTION: Aside from mandating full face masks for all players and doing away with fighting, what other measures have you heard about that might be taken to allow for the resumption of play?
JT: Well, one thing I've heard of -- again I don't know if it's actually being considered -- is the concept of no full body checks and in general limited contract.
All of which would hurt the Blues because that's their style of play. ... The Blues wear teams down in the playoffs. The classic case was the San Jose Western Conference Final series from last year. The Sharks were beaten to a pulp by the end of the series.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.