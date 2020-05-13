A 'DISTANCING' GUIDELINE THAT BLUES MIGHT NOT ACCEPT
0 comments

A 'DISTANCING' GUIDELINE THAT BLUES MIGHT NOT ACCEPT

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Oskar Sundqvist of the Blues was suspended for one game of the Stanley Cup Final for this Game 2 hit on Boston's Matt Grzelcyk. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Aside from mandating full face masks for all players and doing away with fighting, what other measures have you heard about that might be taken to allow for the resumption of play?

JT: Well, one thing I've heard of -- again I don't know if it's actually being considered -- is the concept of no full body checks and in general limited contract.

All of which would hurt the Blues because that's their style of play. ... The Blues wear teams down in the playoffs. The classic case was the San Jose Western Conference Final series from last year. The Sharks were beaten to a pulp by the end of the series.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports