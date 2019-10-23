QUESTION: I hate to think that Mizzou has to hire a big-name coach in order to get and stay competitive in the SEC, but does it?
BENFRED: The loss at Vanderbilt was bad, but don't forget the standings as they are today. The Tigers are third in the East and have not played the two teams (Florida and Georgia) above them. They already beat South Carolina. They will be favored to beat Tennessee and Kentucky -- insert your (fair) Tigers against underdogs joke here.
I suppose it depends on your definition of competitive. In the mix in the East? Odom has Mizzou there. Competing for the SEC championship? Not there yet, and wont' get there if they don't find a way to create a baseline level of competition and execution that does not rise and fall by the week. Twice during Odom's four seasons, Mizzou has been a top-25 team, which is what Jim Sterk wants the standard to become. Twice in the next game after the Tigers were ranked, they lost to a significant underdog. First, it was Oklahoma State in a bowl game. Then came Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Sustaining success is the next hurdle to clear for Odom's team. Should he get time to prove he can do that? Simply put, he will. I hear a lot from Mizzou fans about what their expectations are, but the truth is the fans of this team do not support it -- in terms of attendance, donations, passion, everything -- to the degree that justifies firing a guy who took the program over at a bad time, put together four-win, seven-win, eight-win seasons in that order. I know Odom isn't perfect. His job isn't either. The best answer for both Mizzou and Odom is that the two continue to grow together.