QUESTION: Keith Law's take on Carpenter's extension was that Carp had been so underpaid relative to his production for most of his career that the extension could be viewed as the team making-good, especially for a franchise favorite coming off an MVP-caliber season. Did the front office share that perspective when giving Matt the extension? The franchise has been willing to overpay to keep older players they consider part of the team's core (Molina and Waino) around on short-term deals.
BENFRED: The Cardinals were pretty candid about the reason for the extension being Carpenter ending his career in a Cardinals uniform. I've discussed here that it's clear the Cardinals handle certain legacy players -- Wainwright, Carpenter and Molina, for examples -- differently than others.
I don't think that's a surprise, but it does at times clash with the more modern approach of what-have-you-done-for-me-lately baseball, one that suggests cutting ties with aging players and avoiding commitments that are not forced with free-agency leverage.
Carpenter's was a feel-good extension that turned bad (so far) quickly after it happened.