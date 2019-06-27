COMMENT: Wondering what the organization's thoughts are on the public drunkenness from players during the Stanley Cup celebrations, particularly at official club functions such as the parade. It's generally part of the routine for all NHL teams, but essentially the players are intoxicated while at work. The level of intoxication for some of the players was not a good look for them nor the Blues. Serious injuries could happen related to it as well, such as Barbashev falling off of that truck. People have died from lesser falls.
JT: I don't think the team has given it much thought, or views it as any kind of issue.