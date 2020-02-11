A LITTLE HELP FROM HOLLIDAY?

QUESTION: So, Matt Holliday and Nolan Arenado are close? Could that help the Cardinals in a trade scenario?
BENFRED: It was interesting to read in the Denver Post how how close the two really are. That could reinforce what we already heard about Arenado -- that he would likely be willing to drop his no-trade clause to join the Cardinals. (Again, the bigger question could be if he's willing to renegotiate or drop his opt-out.)
Holliday has been one of the Cardinals' biggest advocates when it comes to free agents. He is outspoken about how great it is to play in St. Louis, and how it's a great place for a baseball player to chase championships and raise a family. So, you better believe if Arenado has had or will have questions about the Cardinals, he can ask Holliday, who thinks highly of them.
That's a good relationship for the Cardinals to have for the future, whether it's later this spring, at the trade deadline of after Arenado opts out, if the Cardinals decide to aggressively pursue that move.