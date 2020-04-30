A MULLIGAN FOR EVERY QB

QUESTION: Here's a fun shelter-in-place “what if” Mizzou football game I played with my son. During the tenure of each of the starting QBs (dating back to Brad Smith), if you could change one regular-season game from a loss to a win, which game and why? Going with regular season because postseason is too obvious.
MATTER: This is a fun game ...
Kelly Bryant, 2019: Vanderbilt. Who knows if that's enough to stop the slide that started in Nashville but maybe it's a different season if he plays well in that game and the offense shows up.
Drew Lock, 2018: Kentucky. If Missouri wins that game, maybe they're 8-4 heading into the postseason with a chance to play in a better bowl game than the Liberty and send off Lock with a more fulfilling legacy.
Maty Mauk, 2014: Indiana. The Tigers still won the East but might have been a better bowl candidate were it not for that ugly loss to the Hoosiers. That was the first year of the playoff system, so maybe 11-2 gets MU into a New Year's Day Six non-playoff bowl.
James Franklin, 2013: He didn't play in the South Carolina game — that was Mauk — but during Franklin's era, that's the one game you'd like to turn around. Runner-up would be 2012 Syracuse. Win that game and the 2012 team goes to a bowl and keeps Pinkel’s bowl streak intact.
Blaine Gabbert, 2010: Texas Tech. Just a really ugly game for Mizzou. They were coming off a loss at Nebraska the previous week and let it turn into two losses. Win that game in Lubbock and you've got a chance to win the division and finish with 12 wins.
Chase Daniel, 2008: Kansas. That season was a bit of a bummer, but losing to KU in Kansas City was especially deflating. The easy answer is Oklahoma State, but even if the Tigers beat the Cowboys to stay undefeated I don't think they win the next week in Austin.
Brad Smith, 2004: Oklahoma State. Hold on and win that game in Stillwater and maybe you prevent the slide that led to a losing season.
