A RARE (FOR THIS CHAT!) SALUTE TO 'MO'

COMMENT: I'm as frustrated with the Cardinals' lack of consistent offense as anyone, but in this insane, doubleheader-filled schedule, I have to give 'Mo' credit for assembling amazingly deep pitching. Doubtful that any other team could have survived the injuries and schedule and still be in position to make the playoffs.
COMMISH: Everyone, from the front office, to the players, to the support staff, should be credited for even giving the Cardinals a chance to be in the postseason. There is no question that their road has the bumpiest and anything that happens after this week is a bonus.
Expectations probably are minimal, but they have been that way since the first of August, when the first COVID outbreak hit the Cardinals.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.