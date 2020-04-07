Live

A STATUE FOR BOB PETTIT?
Pettit Paxson Ricketts

Bob Pettit, of the St. Louis Hawks, leaps to make a one-handed shot but fails to connect for a score in first quarter of NBA game against Cincinnati Royals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Dec. 10, 1957. Blocking Pettit is Dick Ricketts (24) of the Royals as Jim Paxson (11) watches play in opener of the professional twin bill. The New York Knickerbockers will play host to the Boston Celtics in the finale. (AP Photo).

QUESTION: If the NBA was still in St. Louis, I think Bob Pettit would be as revered in St. Louis as Stan Musial, and Pettit would certainly have a statue. Am I exaggerating, or do you think i'm right? And would you like to see Pettit get a statue in St. Louis?

BENFRED: That first part is a hard one to answer, because I think it runs the risk of minimizing STL's relationship with baseball, and Musial off the baseball field. 

But in terms of where Pettit ranks in St. Louis sports history, you're right.

He's a Capital-L Legend, and belongs high on the list of the best to ever do it in The Lou.

Unfortunately and unfairly, I think Pettit's impact has faded a bit the longer St. Louis goes without a direct tie to professional hoops. It's important to keep reminding folks of his greatness.

Would a statue do that? Sure. Question is, where does it go? Outside of Enterprise, where NCAA Tournament games are hosted? It's mostly known for hockey, not hoops.

Perhaps better than a statue is a pledge to keep teaching young sports fans what Pettit accomplished.

Unless St. Louis lands an NBA team. That would be the best way to do it, since there are a lot of hopeful what-ifs flying in the chat today.

Sports