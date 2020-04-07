A STATUE FOR BOB PETTIT?

QUESTION: If the NBA was still in St. Louis, I think Bob Pettit would be as revered in St. Louis as Stan Musial, and Pettit would certainly have a statue. Am I exaggerating, or do you think i'm right? And would you like to see Pettit get a statue in St. Louis?
BENFRED: That first part is a hard one to answer, because I think it runs the risk of minimizing STL's relationship with baseball, and Musial off the baseball field.
But in terms of where Pettit ranks in St. Louis sports history, you're right.
He's a Capital-L Legend, and belongs high on the list of the best to ever do it in The Lou.
Unfortunately and unfairly, I think Pettit's impact has faded a bit the longer St. Louis goes without a direct tie to professional hoops. It's important to keep reminding folks of his greatness.
Would a statue do that? Sure. Question is, where does it go? Outside of Enterprise, where NCAA Tournament games are hosted? It's mostly known for hockey, not hoops.
Perhaps better than a statue is a pledge to keep teaching young sports fans what Pettit accomplished.
Unless St. Louis lands an NBA team. That would be the best way to do it, since there are a lot of hopeful what-ifs flying in the chat today.
Photo: Bob Pettit of the St. Louis Hawks drives to the basket against the Cincinnati Royals in 1957. (AP Photo)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.