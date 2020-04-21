A STATUE FOR JJK?

QUESTION: Who is someone in St. Louis history that you would like to see get a statue but probably never will? For me it's Bob Pettit.
BENFRED: You picked a good one. Mine is Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
I'd also like to see something that honors the St. Louis Stars, the Negro League team.
Photo: Jackie Joyner-Kersee celebrates after winning the heptathlon gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. (AP Photo)
