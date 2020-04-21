A STATUE FOR JJK?
A STATUE FOR JJK?

1992: Jackie Joyner-Kersee

USA’s Jackie Joyner-Kersee runs with an American flag after winning the gold in the women’s heptathlon at the Olympic Games in Barcelona on Sunday, August 2, 1992. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)

 David Longstreath

QUESTION: Who is someone in St. Louis history that you would like to see get a statue but probably never will? For me it's Bob Pettit.

BENFRED: You picked a good one. Mine is Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

I'd also like to see something that honors the St. Louis Stars, the Negro League team.

