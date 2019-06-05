QUESTION: Do you think Kurt Warner should have a statue somewhere in St. Louis? He did win us a Super Bowl!
BENFRED: I'm not sure where it would go. And more importantly, I've seen enough awkward statue stories to think we should not build statues of any living person.
Plus, a statue of first-team All-Humble Warner would not feel right.
He's deserving, for sure. Just not sure where it would go and am against the idea in general for people who are still alive.
Follow-up: Is it true that Marc Bulger was at the game last night and that he got booed? Why would STL boo him?
BENFRED: I'm not sure if he was there, but a video of him introducing the silly 'Country Roads' sing-along did play on the big screen. He was not booed from what I could hear from the press box. Quite the opposite. Now, he didn't get a Jon Hamm level of applause, but he got cheers.
Why the Blues have latched onto a song about West Virginia, I don't know. But people boo me when I bring this up.
Photo: QBs Kurt Warner and Marc Bulger (10) at a St. Louis Rams minicamp in 2003. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)