A SUMMER WITHOUT BASEBALL?

QUESTION: Is it fair to say there's no chance the Cardinals play a game in St. Louis this season?
GORDO: I believe there is still a chance for some sort of activity between now and November. A lot can happen in that period of time. Given the tremendous stakes, MLB and most of the players will be eager to do something before 2021.
Our country will get back to work incrementally and baseball will be like every other industry in that regard.
To a follow-up question about the recent proposals to play the 2020 MLB season in Arizona and Florida, Gordo replied:
GORDO: Arizona training in May? Games in June? Yeah, that is a big reach. I do see some level of return for baseball at some point this year. What does that look like? Might it just be some sort of all-star deal in the fall in a secure location? Will be it studio sports with no fans in a sequestered area?
We'll see. But the world will gradually get back to work, bit by bit, and sports will be part of that. When it comes back and what form it takes initially is TBA.
