ABOUT KENTUCKY'S DEFENSE...
ABOUT KENTUCKY'S DEFENSE...

Kentucky visits Missouri with both teams coming off big wins

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) is sacked by Mississippi State defensive tackle Nathan Pickering (22) and linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

QUESTION: Do you think Kentucky’s pass defense will make our passing difficult considering what they did to Tennessee?

MATTER: Yes. It's probably the major reason I'm leaning toward picking Kentucky to win the game. Bazelak will see coverages he's never seen at this level at full speed. That's not to say he can't execute the passing game against new coverages, but he'll more than likely have some mistakes in this game that we didn't see the last two weeks. Turnovers will be crucial. Mizzou can't afford to be on the wrong end of the ratio this week just by the nature of UK's style on offense. Offensive possessions will be at a premium for Mizzou.

