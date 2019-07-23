QUESTION: You quoted Shildt in response to your question regarding Carpenter's hitting problems this year and whether they related directly to his advancing age and the ability to catch up to certain pitches. Shildt denied that he saw his advancing age as a problem. Wouldn't it be common sense the he would deny this and defend Carpenter in public ? Wouldn't it be more beneficial to your readers to quote reputable and respected scouts?
COMMISH: I don't think I need any scouts to tell me that Carpenter hasn't been very good this year or that he hasn't swung the bat well consistently. Heck, you or anybody else can see that. But, if is healthy, he can still contribute. I'm not hitching the wagon just to him but he is better than he has been. .