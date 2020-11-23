ABOUT THE ROLEN RIFT....

GOOLD: There was a lot to it. Some parts of it were their personalities. Some parts of it were their similarities. Some of it was the perception that a few players were held to different standards than Rolen held himself, or felt that he was held to. Some of it was La Russa keeping score on what he considered contributions to the team. Some of it was the fact that in the midst of the 2006 run all of a sudden La Russa removed Rolen from the lineup and sent the message that he couldn't help them win that night. Rolen felt differently. He was injured. He was compromised at the plate. But he felt he could do something on defense, or will himself to contribute -- as he eventually did for the final 10 games of the postseason, and as he almost did before Endy Chavez got in the way of a certain homer.