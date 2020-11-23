ABOUT THE ROLEN RIFT....

QUESTION: Are you able to elaborate on the rift between Scott Rolen and Tony La Russa? All I recall hearing/reading was that they just didn't see eye-to-eye on things.
GOOLD: There was a lot to it. Some parts of it were their personalities. Some parts of it were their similarities. Some of it was the perception that a few players were held to different standards than Rolen held himself, or felt that he was held to. Some of it was La Russa keeping score on what he considered contributions to the team. Some of it was the fact that in the midst of the 2006 run all of a sudden La Russa removed Rolen from the lineup and sent the message that he couldn't help them win that night. Rolen felt differently. He was injured. He was compromised at the plate. But he felt he could do something on defense, or will himself to contribute -- as he eventually did for the final 10 games of the postseason, and as he almost did before Endy Chavez got in the way of a certain homer.
The late Joe Strauss visited Rolen after the trade and wrote it this way for the Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2008:
"I think Cardinal fans deserve better than two guys airing their laundry out publicly in a private, personal matter," Rolen said Tuesday at Bobby Mattick Training Center. "Cardinal fans want to watch the Cardinals play, and they want to win ballgames. This doesn't fall into any of those categories."
Strauss wrote: Calling the falling out with La Russa "a personal issue ... there was nothing professional about it," Rolen will resume his career north of the border after waiving full no-trade protection and being dealt for Blue Jays third baseman Troy Glaus.
"When I signed my last contract, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I'd finish anywhere else except St. Louis," Rolen said.
