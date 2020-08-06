ABOUT THOSE QUARANTINE CHRONICLES...AND THE NFL...

QUESTION: I really enjoyed your Quarantine Chronicles. I am sure that is not an experience you will be longing to repeat, but your daily recaps were a treat. Thank you for your commitment to providing high quality Blues coverage and being willing to put yourself through that to do so! Your work, Mr. Timmermann's work, and the efforts of the Post-Dispatch to continue providing content throughout this entire situation is not taken for granted!
JT: Thanks. Much appreciated. It wasn't as bad as you might think. And I viewed it as an adventure, something you'll probably only do once in a lifetime. I'm glad we're here, it's just another indication of the commitment of the Post-Dispatch to its Blues hockey coverage. There are only a handful of U.S. media up here (or in Toronto) and I'm proud of the fact that we're one of them.
FOLLOW-UP: What would you have thought if someone had come up to you at yet another blistering hot Rams training camp in 2015 and told you, "Sir, this sounds crazy, but five years to the day, you will be covering the NHL playoffs inside an isolated bubble in Edmonton?" Crazy to think about, isn't it?
JT: I'm sure many of us would agree, from all walks of life, that you never know what's behind the next door. Sometimes after disappointment in one job or job assignment comes surprise in another.
Thirty years ago, I was disappointed when my time covering Mizzou and college sports came to an end. But then I ended up covering this NFL group called the "Greatest Show on Turf" with future Hall of Famers sprinkled all over the lineup. (OK, that was followed shortly thereafter by 10 years without a winning season. But you get the point.)
Hockey has been a tremendous late-career surprise for me.
