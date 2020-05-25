ACCESS FOR COVERING THE GAMES?
ACCESS FOR COVERING THE GAMES?

The Commish Rick Hummel

Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel, working in the Busch Stadium press box that’s named after him and longtime Post-Dispatch sports editor/columnist Bob Broeg. Photo by Benjamin Hochman

QUESTION: Have you heard anything about how reporters can cover games? Will you have clubhouse access, press box privileges, etc?

COMMISH: This issue is pretty far down the line but, clearly, an important one for us. I don't see us gaining access to the clubhouse. I would hope we would have access to the press box -- we have a big one here -- and to the field area before the game, even if we have to interview players in the box-seat areas, socially distanced.

Post-game interviews might have to be done in a press conference setting, which the manager does at home anyway. Privileges will not be plentiful but we don't expect that. Just reasonable access.

