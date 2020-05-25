ACCESS FOR COVERING THE GAMES?

QUESTION: Have you heard anything about how reporters can cover games? Will you have clubhouse access, press box privileges, etc?
COMMISH: This issue is pretty far down the line but, clearly, an important one for us. I don't see us gaining access to the clubhouse. I would hope we would have access to the press box -- we have a big one here -- and to the field area before the game, even if we have to interview players in the box-seat areas, socially distanced.
Post-game interviews might have to be done in a press conference setting, which the manager does at home anyway. Privileges will not be plentiful but we don't expect that. Just reasonable access.
