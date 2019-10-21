GORDO ON WAINWRIGHT: Did anybody expect him to win 14 games after pitching in just eight games last season due to injuries? Of course not. Wainwright, 38, helped will this team to the division title by going 5-1 with a 2.97 ERA in September. He struggled on the road this season — 5-6 with a 6.22 ERA — but he posted a 1.62 ERA in three postseason appearances overall.
If Wainwright wants to retire on a high note, this was very high. Then again, he pitched so well that trying again could make sense.