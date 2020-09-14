 Skip to main content
ADD EDMONDS TO THE COACHING STAFF?
Jim Edmonds

Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds watches batting practice during a spring training workout in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Jim Edmonds really amazes me with all his baseball knowledge. Would love to have him as our hitting coach, even part-time. Do you think there's a remote chance of that happening?

COMMISH: I don't think Jim wants to be on the road all season long or put in all the extra hours a coach has to on a full-time basis. I believe he prefers the part-time aspect of any coaching he would do. He has a high Baseball IQ, yes.

