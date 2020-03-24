ADD ZOBRIST OR PUIG? WHY?

QUESTION: Could the Cards benefit from adding Ben Zobrist or Yasiel Puig? I wish the team made more splashes in free agency.
BENFRED: The Cardinals are in a jam today because they paid for free agents who were not all that much better than what they already had in house.
Dexter Fowler is the best example. Looking back, the Cardinals probably had outfield options in the system that were as good, if not better than what Fowler has provided. That’s only become more clear over the length of the contract. It does seem the Cardinals have learned from this a bit.
Why add Zobrist when Tommy Edman needs more, not fewer reps?
Why add Puig (above) when Dylan Carlson exists?
The Cardinals, more than any other team, should target free-agency for the kind of players they can't draft or develop, or specific needs that lack depth in their system.
Puig and Zobrist don't represent either of those categories, just name recognition, which has not been all that kind to the Cardinals as of late.
