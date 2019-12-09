QUESTION: Bill DeWitt said he doesn't want to increase payroll. How can the Cardinals add an impact player without going past last year's payroll?
GOOLD: This is a good question. It's one we were just discussing here in the media work room. So ownership felt that the 2019 payroll went beyond the budget, and the team had already added to its 2020 payroll with the extensions signed by Goldschmidt, Mikolas, and Carpenter. That's part of the root of DeWitt's statement that he wouldn't see the payroll growing too much.
That said, they were willing to add Ozuna on a contract of about $18 million, and Mozeliak told me this past weekend that the team does not want to "speak in absolutes" when it comes to the payroll, and that ownership has made it clear if there's an opportunity that would require a larger payroll the front office can have that conversation. The clamps aren't on, they said.