ADJUSTMENT AHEAD FOR O'REILLY?

QUESTION: We've heard that all players will be required to wear a visor. Will there be an adjustment period for Ryan O'Reilly and other players who have not been wearing a visor?
JT: Interesting question. I remember talking to O"Reilly earlier in the season about why he doesn't wear a visor. He just said it made him too uncomfortable. So if players are indeed required to wear a visor if/when play resumes, it wil be an adjustment for him, to be sure. In an article by TSN's Frank Seravalli from late October, he said there were only 19 NHL players currently playing without a visor.
