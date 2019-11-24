QUESTION: What has the adoption of analytics in sports has done to the product we watch on the field? MLB games are HR Derbies. NBA games are 3-point shooting contests. The NFL has become pass happy despite only a few teams having the QBs needed to run even the most basic schemes. NHL teams like Toronto and Calgary fully embraced the speed-and-skill mantra of the "new" NHL and are now struggling to win. Is following what the metrics say is the right way to play a sport making them actually less interesting to watch?
GORDO: I don't blame analytics for all problems. Every sport evolves. Look at how much more explosive competitors are today thanks to advanced training programs tailored to specific athletic movements. Diet, nutrition and, yes, chemicals have had an impact too.
Analytics can provide illuminating information, but that data can obscure the obvious. Managers like Whitey Herzog and Tony La Russa operated by feel as well as with research. They knew the numbers, but they could also see if a player was in a groove or in a funk. They got a read on their team before every game and then kept reading players on the fly. They used the eye test and the gut test.
Hockey is very much the same way. Scotty Bowman was like a great conductor running his bench. But . . . Ken Hitchcock admitted that he came out of a period with an assessment that didn't match up with the actual outcomes on the ice. He thought a line was great, but the data said otherwise.
The art of running a team, both in management and with the coaching staff, is melding old school with the new school.