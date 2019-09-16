COMMENT (from Birdsonbat): Knowing the Brewers' remaining schedule, facing the Nats’ formidable pitching, and playing at unwinnable Wrigley Field .. . the postseason is a bit murky for the Cardinals. Sunday's loss was devastating. Just venting.
GOOLD: The math remains on the Cardinals side, however, because they are the one team of the three in control of their destiny. Brewers need help. Cubs need to beat the Cardinals. Cardinals just need to win. Some reality: If they play at their current winning percentage they will win seven of the final 13 games. That puts them at 90-72 to finish the season. The Cubs must go 9-3 to tie and 10-2 to surpass the Cardinals. It's even more daunting for the Brewers.
Here's the best part of being in the lead: The Cardinals are not only helped by a win or a Cubs loss, they are helped by a day draining off the calendar. However this series against Washington goes, they'll reach Wrigley with the ability to decide the division. If they can win there, that is.
Follow-up (from Jarrod): Seems a little like poetic justice that the Cards will be going against Strasburg, Corbin and Scherzer. In the year of quantity over quality in the rotation, it's interesting that this series could go sideways due to starting pitching.
GOOLD: This is well put. The team with the 22nd-highest OPS in all the land will now go up against a team that has made the pitching moves that the Cardinals have not, preferring to stick with their quantity of homegrown players and playing the odds a Jack Flaherty or Dakota Hudson will emerge and have staying power.
Photo: Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (left) talks to Adam Wainwright and Dakota Hudson after he was removed from Saturday's game. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com