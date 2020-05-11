ADVANTAGE, SHILDT?
ADVANTAGE, SHILDT?

Cardinals v Pirates

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt visits the mound as Carlos Martinez tries to get through the ninth inning of a game against the Pirates last July. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden.)

QUESTION: With expanded rosters for the abbreviated season, how will Mike Shildt do managing in that environment? For example, that sounds like a scenario where Craig Counsell's style of pitching management would shine.

COMMISH: In these situations, a manager often is as good as his players, and Shildt and the Cardinals will have as much as or more pitching depth than any team in their division. There will be a lot of games involving four to five pitchers and the Cardinals have a plethora of pitchers who can work anywhere between two and five innings.

Milwaukee's Counsell has been a marvel at handling his staffs — but his 15-16-man staff isn't going to be as good as Shildt's.

