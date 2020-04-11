ALBERT PUJOLS, First Baseman, 2006
ALBERT PUJOLS, First Baseman, 2006

Albert Pujols, Tony La Russa, William D. DeWitt Jr., Walk Jocketty

Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, with his son A.J. on his shoulders, holds on to the 2006 World Series trophy with Cardinals chairman Bill  DeWitt Jr., general manager Walt Jocketty and manager Tony La Russa. (AP Photo)

In a predictable MVP vote that would likely turn out differently given today’s widespread reliance on analytics, Pujols finished second to St. Louis native Ryan Howard, who flexed for 58 homers and 149 RBIs while Pujols led in almost every other category but walks. In 2006, Pujols set career highs that still stand with 49 homers, 137 RBIs, and a .671 slugging percentage. In the past 70 decades of Cardinals baseball, only Mark McGwire has had a higher single-season slugging than Pujols’ in the same season an 83-win team claimed the club’s 10th title.

All-October: Jim Bottomley, 1926 — "Sunny hit .345 with five RBIs vs. Yankees.

