ALBERT THE GREAT
2005 NLCS GAME FIVE

Albert Pujols watches the flight of his epic 3-run homer off Astros reliever Brad Lidge in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

QUESTION: El Hombre is back in the news with another milestone homer. What's your favorite Albert Pujols memory? What are the qualities that made him extraordinary for 11 seasons here?

COMMISH: It would have to be the game-winning home run off Brad Lidge in Houston, keeping the Cardinals alive for another game in the National League Championship Series in 2005.

Pujols' work ethic, equal to his talent if not surpassing it, was his best quality. And his knowledge of the game and its history was extraordinary for someone who was not born in the U.S.

Follow-up: Do you think Pujols will ever catch A-Rod in home runs (696)?

COMMISH: It will be hard to do unless Albert becomes a regular player again, which doesn't seem likely. I don't see Albert hitting 36 home runs the rest of this year and then next year. Once he lost the chance to play a full season this year, he also lost his best shot at 700 homers.

