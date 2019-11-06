QUESTION: Do you think the type of game Alex Pietrangelo plays lends itself to a long-term contract? He seems very durable, not having missed many games during his time with the Blues. Is he a Nicklas Lidstrom type, who stayed healthy and never won a Norris before the age of 30 ... and then won seven before he retired at 41?
TOM T.: I think the Blues can be a lot more confident in giving Pietrangelo a long-term deal than they were about giving one to David Backes. Even a three-year deal would have been optimistic for Backes. (For fans of alternate history, try to project what the Blues would have looked like last season if they had signed Backes. Is Ryan O'Reilly on the team in that case?)
I don't know that Pietrangelo will be playing at 41, but I can see him contributing very capably at 36 or 37. The reality is for the Blues to re-sign Pietrangelo, they'll have to give him a long-term deal to keep the AAV down. If the Blues come to him with a short-term deal, he'll find a team that will give him a long-term deal. He remains an elite defensive player in the league.