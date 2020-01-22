ALEX PIETRANGELO, Defenseman

GORDO ON PIETRANGELO: It’s hard to imagine a player performing better in the walk year of his contract. Pietrangelo has 13 goals (matching last season’s total for 70 games) and 40 points in 49 games. He has a plus-12 rating and excellent possession metrics. He has racked up 20 power-play points, five more than all of last season, while quarterbacking the team’s first unit. If the Blues keep winning he should get some Norris Trophy votes. If he wants to chase every last dollar on the open market this summer he could attract some huge offers.