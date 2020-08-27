 Skip to main content
ALEX PIETRANGELO, Defenseman
Pietrangelo: report card

GORDO ON PIETRANGELO: He ranked among the NHL’s top defensemen during the walk season of his contract. He quarterbacked the top power-play unit and piled up 43 points in his first 52 games before cooling off. He finished with 16 goals, 36 assists, 22 power-play points and 225 shots on goal. He enjoyed a decent postseason (one goal, five assists, 33), too.

While he proved his leadership ability as a Cup-winning captain, he didn’t have the answers this summer when the Blues folded. And Pietrangelo had his share of postseason mishaps, like blowing up his stick on a power-play and handing Tyler Motte a shorthanded goal.

GRADE: A-minus

