Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) holds up the Stanley Cup during the Blues Stanley Cup victory rally on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Arch grounds in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON PIETRANGELO: He took a step back with his regular season scoring, slipping from 54 points in 2017-18 to 41 this season. But like many teammates, Pietrangelo became more productive down the stretch (30 points in his last 45 games) and finished with good possession metrics (53.7 Corsi For and Fenwick For). Then he excelled in the postseason with 19 points, a plus-5 rating and a NHL-best 48 blocked shots. He earned a special place in NHL history as the captain of a Stanley Cup-winning team. So Blues fans can quit questioning his leadership ability and demanding his trade.

Grade: A