GORDO ON PIETRANGELO: He took a step back with his regular season scoring, slipping from 54 points in 2017-18 to 41 this season. But like many teammates, Pietrangelo became more productive down the stretch (30 points in his last 45 games) and finished with good possession metrics (53.7 Corsi For and Fenwick For). Then he excelled in the postseason with 19 points, a plus-5 rating and a NHL-best 48 blocked shots. He earned a special place in NHL history as the captain of a Stanley Cup-winning team. So Blues fans can quit questioning his leadership ability and demanding his trade.
TRENDING:
Most Popular
-
Blues updates: Shoulder injury for Tarasenko; surgery for Kyrou
-
Gordo: Blues' dream stayed alive thanks to Bouwmeester
-
Hochman: 'It was magical.' STL's Patrick Maroon and family added local touch to Blues parade
-
Yelich trade continues to haunt Cardinals as Marlins rookie pitcher blanks them again
-
Yamamoto shuts down Cardinals again as Miami wins 6-0