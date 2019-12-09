QUESTION: Any chance Alex Reyes ends up being the closer, what with Carlos wanting to start, Helsley having starter's stuff, Miller’s role set as a lefty and Hicks not coming back until midseason? Or will 2020 be the Gallegos show?
GOOLD: Alex Reyes is the sleeper candidate to emerge as closer. He's not mentioned often in the answers from the team, but he's in play here. They don't want to load up high expectations on him again, they don't want to oversell him, they don't want to do anything but let his health and his performance arrive without the pressure and then see where it takes him.
There is a quiet, protective pilot light of optimism around the righthander that has the Cardinals ready to see him shine as a reliever in high-leverage spots.