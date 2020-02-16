ALEX REYES, Righthander

Age: 25
2019 stats: 0-1, 0 Saves, 15.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 6 BB, 1 K, 2.667 WHIP, 3.0 K/9
GOOLD'S TAKE: The longtime top prospect for the Cardinals has as much raw ability as any other pitcher in camp. He’s got to show he has the health to unleash it. So far, the righthander has impressed in bullpen sessions with his fitness, arm strength, and the feel he’s already shown for his off-speed pitches. That’s all prelude. The Cardinals need to see it translate into games – and over a long stretch.
If Reyes is going to contribute in the majors this season it will be as a reliever. If he’s a starter, that means he’s been sent to the minors for innings and to find his command or his stuff and resurface later. The Cardinals are still open to him being a starter in the future. That sets the stage for an apprenticeship season like Adam Wainwright or Dakota Hudson had and Wainwright’s rather famously ended with him as closer.
The Cardinals would be thrilled to see Reyes storm the division in the first six weeks or so of the season and make it impossible to ignore his ability in high-leverage spots, with the ninth eventually there for his taking.