Opening Day at Busch Stadium

Alex Reyes pitches in the Cardinals' home opener on April 5. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

GORDO ON REYES: Yes, we believe he's in one piece as you read this. No, he is not the organization's Next New Thing. One injury after another derailed his career. Reyes appeared in four games back in April, walking six batters and allowing five earned runs in three innings. He may yet develop into a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher or a late-inning reliever, but nobody is counting on either.

Grade: Incomplete