ALEXANDER STEEN, Forward

GORDO ON STEEN: His injury woes, combined with the absence of Barbashev, kept the Blues from rolling a physical fourth line that could mark scoring lines. Steen is a heart-and-soul player and a team leader. He paced all Blues forwards with an average of 2:19 in penalty killing time in the regular season, but he produced just seven goals and 10 assists in 55 games overall.
He had no points and three minor penalties in four postseason games. Given his $5.75 million cap hit, that is nowhere near enough.
GRADE: C-minus
