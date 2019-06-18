Subscribe for 99¢
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

Alexander Steen gets off a shiot in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON STEEN: He scored just 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 65 games during another injury-plagued regular season. He can no longer play to his compensation level ($5.75 million against the salary cap for two more years). But Steen played a key role on his playoff checking line with Sundqvist and Barbashev. While he didn't contribute much offense (two goals, three assists, plus-2 rating) in the playoffs, his heady play with the two younger forwards gave Berube an excellent matchup line to deploy against top opponents.

Grade: B-MINUS