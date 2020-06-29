ALL 3 OUTFIELD SPOTS 'THERE FOR THE TAKING'

QUESTION: 'Mo' was quoted as saying Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas will get an opportunity before Dylan Carlson. Why does it have to be one or the other or the other? Why can’t they all play?
GOOLD: They can, sure. There are three spots out there. Mozeliak tends to start from the premise that Harrison Bader is the starting center fielder (which Mozeliak has said before) and that Dexter Fowler is the starter in right (which Mozeliak has also said before).
From there, he's talking about LF because Ozuna's departure means there isn't an incumbent there and an obvious opening. That said, in a short season, when every game means a lot, it's fair for the Cardinals to approach all three spots as being there for the taking by whomever is the most productive most quickly.
Follow-up: Do you think the 2020 Cards will head into the 60-game sprint with their obvious outfield weaknesses?
GOOLD: Their offense is a question, and where that question looms largest is in the outfield.
