QUESTION: What one player on the team has the most pressure to perform better than ever before?
JT: Interesting question. Not that it's fair to expect him to be better, but I'd say all eyes will be on Jordan Binnington again this season. He won't sneak up on anyone this season.
Follow-up: How likely is Allen to be trade bait for a contending team at midseason, should their primary goalie go down before then?
JT: I'ts certainly in the realm of possibility, depending on how Binnington plays, how Allen plays, and just as importantly, how Husso plays in San Antonio.