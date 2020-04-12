ALL QUIET ON THE MLS FRONT

QUESTION: Any word on MLS stadium construction? Is that league in any trouble?
GORDO: The MLS will take a big hit like every other pro sports league due to this pandemic. But it's not the XFL. It's been around a long, long time. And the St. Louis franchise is backed by people with serious money. As for the construction, I haven't been by there lately but the site preparation is underway.
Follow-up: Has the COVID crisis made MLS4TheLou mum on revealing a team name, because it might be bad PR? I would love some positive news soon!
GORDO: Right now, if the MLS team called a news conference nobody could attend. I imagine this is the sort of thing the team would want to present more in a pep rally-like format, as it has done with past events.
