ALL QUIET ON THE MLS FRONT
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team

St. Louis soccer fans celebrate at Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery, where owners of the MLS expansion team in St. Louis toasted fans and thanked them for their support. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Any word on MLS stadium construction? Is that league in any trouble?

GORDO: The MLS will take a big hit like every other pro sports league due to this pandemic. But it's not the XFL. It's been around a long, long time. And the St. Louis franchise is backed by people with serious money. As for the construction, I haven't been by there lately but the site preparation is underway.

Follow-up: Has the COVID crisis made MLS4TheLou mum on revealing a team name, because it might be bad PR? I would love some positive news soon!

GORDO: Right now, if the MLS team called a news conference nobody could attend. I imagine this is the sort of thing the team would want to present more in a pep rally-like format, as it has done with past events.

