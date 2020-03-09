ALL SET WITH WONG LEADING OFF?
0 comments

ALL SET WITH WONG LEADING OFF?

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong takes live batting practice during spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Are you convinced Wong is ready for leadoff? He can go into slumps and demoting him back to the No. 8 spot would not be good for his head. Maybe keep him at 7 or 8 where there is less pressure and let him flourish there?

COMMISH: Wong had an on-base percentage of .361 last season and he is performing at that level again this spring. He can steal a base. He can hit a home run. He can hit the ball the other way. And he can bunt. It is his time. Believe it not, he will be 30 this year, so he is no kid.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports