ALL SET WITH WONG LEADING OFF?

QUESTION: Are you convinced Wong is ready for leadoff? He can go into slumps and demoting him back to the No. 8 spot would not be good for his head. Maybe keep him at 7 or 8 where there is less pressure and let him flourish there?
COMMISH: Wong had an on-base percentage of .361 last season and he is performing at that level again this spring. He can steal a base. He can hit a home run. He can hit the ball the other way. And he can bunt. It is his time. Believe it not, he will be 30 this year, so he is no kid.