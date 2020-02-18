ALL-STAR CARDINALS IN 2020?

QUESTION: Any predictions for Cardinals' All-Stars in 2020?
BENFRED: I'm feeling optimistic today, so I'll say Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt.
Hudson will get the most pushback, because the advanced analytics suggest what he got away with last season is not sustainable. Fair enough. But I think he will be better. He's just 25. He just finished his first full season as a starter at the major league level. His command got better as the year progressed.
I'm not blind to the other numbers, and I'm not against advanced analytics, but this feels awful similar to me as the discussion we had not that long ago about Jack Flaherty, when some were starting to wonder if he was going to live up to the hype.
These guys are really young, and really inexperienced, and still doing some really impressive things against the best in the game.
I have a lot more reasons to be optimistic about Hudson than what some advanced numbers suggest, just like I did about Flaherty, and that turned out OK.