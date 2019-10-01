Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . the commissioner had to put a lone Cardinal on the All-Star team?
Obviously, All-Stars aren't a singular way to determine a team's greatness. Injuries keep All-Star caliber players from getting selected for the All-Star Game. And sometimes guys just have bad first halves. The 2017 Cubs had only one All-Star – relief pitcher Wade Davis – yet that Cubs club won 92 games, the division and the NLDS, ultimately losing to the Dodgers in the NLCS.
OK, all that said … generally a division winner has a few All-Stars. And the 2019 Central Division champs didn't have one voted by the fans or players – the commissioner had to put a Cardinal representative on the All-Star team. Because Marcell Ozuna was injured, he went with Paul DeJong (the only other team the commissioner had to pick an All-Star rep for was lowly Miami – and the selection was former young Cardinal Sandy Alcantara). DeJong's defense has been superb this season. And he hit 30 home runs. But it's kind of wild to think that an All-Star finished the season with a .233 batting average and a .762 OPS (and even at the time of the All-Star Game, his OPS was .786).