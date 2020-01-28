ALL-STAR WEEKEND PLUS-MINUS
NHL skills competition

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, left, took off his team's sweater to reveal a St. Louis Cardinals shirt for the the shooting stars competition during the NHL skills competition at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis as part of the NHL All-Star weekend of events on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.Tkachuk grew up in St. Louis and is the son of former Blues player Keith Tkachuk, pictured behind him. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: How did the NHL All-Star weekend in St. Louis stack up with other All-Star weekends elsewhere? What were your big takeaways?

BENFRED: I'm the wrong person to ask about how it stacked up to other All-Star weekends, as this was the first for me.

I can tell you the NHL was wowed by the attendance and demand. The Fan Fair event sold more than 30,000 tickets on the pre-sale. Usually the event is an expense for All-Star weekend. This time it made money.

NHL players were commenting to Blues players about the excitement in the stands and the energy in the building. It was the first time since 1989 that the defending Stanley Cup champions hosted, which made it special. The involvement of the Blues alumni base here in St. Louis made it special, because most cities can't offer something like that.

My only complaint was that the excitement of the skills competition Friday night beat the excitement of the game Saturday night. The skills competition was just a better event.

