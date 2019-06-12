QUESTION: The Cardinals could use more of an edge. Could that be acquired in a trade?
BENFRED: P-D colleague Derrick Goold made a point of this in his chat yesterday, and I agree. Sometimes a rusty nail is needed, and this team at times seems to lack one.
But again, the Cardinals' real problems are a ho-hum starting rotation (at best) for the bulk of the season and a lineup that has key figures lagging at the plate. How does that change? Maybe it's approach. Maybe it's adding some pepper to the gumbo. The Cardinals are tinkering, as they should be.
Here's one thing that has stunned me -- no sign of bad blood or ill will toward the Cubs. All of that tough talk at Winter Warm-Up about making an example of the disrespect? Poof. No wins at Wrigley, and no one burning up about it. That was borderline stunning. Embarrassing.