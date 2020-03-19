ALL TALK, NO TALENT?
0 comments

  • 0
National Football Foundation Signing Day

Howard Richards shakes hands with Randy Karraker during the National Football Foundation Signing Day breakfast on Tuesday, February 5, 2020 at Norwood Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

QUESTION: Since there are no games, it's time to get down to serious business. You are drafting a pick-up basketball team of St. Louis media members. Five spots. Go.

BENFRED: Channel 5's Ahmad Hicks is my volume scorer, the Brad Beal of the STL media squad. And his boss, Frank Cusumano, is the  point guard — but he can't wear his UMSL short-shorts.

Mizzou analyst Howard Richards (above) and Fox 2's Charlie Marlow as my forwards.

And then I'm going with the voice of the Billikens, Bob Ramsey, as my lock-down defender. I've heard Rammer throws a mean elbow, and I would not want to be on the receiving end.

0 comments

