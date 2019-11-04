QUESTION: Would you agree with any of these moves: Get Mike Moustakas (above) for a few years for No. 4 or 5 in the lineup. Take on Mookie Betts if we could get him. Get a top-flight starting pitcher as a free agent. Do whatever it takes to trade Fowler if he would be willing, or cut our losses. Make Edman a super-sub who would play every week at least twice (once at SS and once at 2B).
COMMISH: Some interesting propositions here. I'm on board with Moustakas. I'm also on board with Edman playing five times a week, rather than two. I would love Mookie Betts.
Top-flight starting pitcher may be down the line a bit in priority although you never ignore it because there might be some bargains later in the offseason. They don't need to jump into that end of the pool just yet.
Fowler is a favorite of John Mozeliak, who isn't eager to run him out of town but would consider a good landing place for Fowler, if Fowler would consider it.